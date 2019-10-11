A police investigation into a recent break-in at the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office remains open and there have been no substantial leads in the case, a spokesman said Friday.
Miscellaneous items, including some bullets, with a combined value of about $2,500, were stolen during the late-August burglary at the complex on Sandoval Street, according to a police report.
Security cameras captured footage of a male of unknown race or ethnicity of “smaller stature” wearing a black-and-white checkered hoody and a bandana over his face moving from office to office on the second floor of the building, according to a police report.
An investigator for the District Attorney’s Office told police the suspect “could possibly have had some sort of knowledge to the layout of the building due to the fact he never went to the front entrance of the building, because if he would have, he would have been locked in that area,” Officer Isaac Chacon wrote in a report.
It’s not clear how the suspect or suspects gained entry into the building.
An initial police report indicated the screens were taken off four windows on the building’s east side and a large rock was thrown through one of the windows, but an officer concluded there was “no ingress or egress of the window area” and that no one had actually entered the office where the broken window was found.
Chacon indicated in his first report that nothing appeared to have been taken. But employees subsequently reported items — including “tactical medical/police items, police duty belt, and various police belt accessories, holsters, magazines, bullets, camera and chargers and additional law enforcement items” — were missing from three or four offices inside the building.
District Attorney’s Office spokesman Henry Varela said nothing else has been reported missing since the break-in.
“No files were tampered with, as our office is ‘paperless’ in nature so there are not hard copies on hand, only electronic,” Varela said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.