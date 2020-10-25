During state Rep. Nick Salazar's last decade in office, he was most conspicuous when a few colleagues prattled on about the virtues of term limits.
Salazar, who died last week at 91, was one of the longest-serving state legislators in America. Elected in November 1972, he served through 2018.
Salazar's 46-year run was all the more remarkable considering he lost his first two races for the House of Representatives.
Rep. Severino "Sef" Martinez defeated Salazar in Democratic primary elections in 1968 and 1970. Salazar won their third race and never looked back.
"I just kept trying. That's all you can do," Salazar told me during his last two-year term.
Salazar, of Ohkay Owingeh, was at the statehouse so long he became an institution himself. This made for some uncomfortable days for Salazar.
Then-Rep. Dennis Kintigh, R-Roswell, once introduced a proposed constitutional amendment to limit state senators and representatives to 12 consecutive years in office.
The proposal cast a floodlight on Salazar and another legislative veteran, then-state Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup. Pinto served from 1977 until his death in 2019.
Kintigh was a gentleman of the House who had mastered self-deprecation. He said state government would run better without any longtime legislators, himself included.
Kintigh's idea was a bad one. New Mexico has a part-time Legislature. Its members don't receive a base salary. Many lawmakers are retired, but almost as many have jobs in addition to their government service.
As a result, lobbyists and state employees often know more than New Mexico legislators. This is true even of bills that lawmakers themselves introduce.
Rep. Zach Cook, R-Ruidoso, in 2019 sponsored a bill to give tax breaks to certain horse tracks. Cook submitted the bill just before the filing deadline, strange timing for legislation that would make a sweeping change.
How had the belated measure come about? Cook told me Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino wrote the bill, then handed it off to him to introduce.
At least Cook was honest about doing the bidding of the horse-racing industry.
The bill picked up support in the House as more tracks were added to the initial group that would receive tax cuts. This rushed proposal almost triumphed over reasoned government. House members defeated the bill in a vote of 33-32.
Take away experience and institutional memory by limiting the terms of legislators, and lobbyists like the ones for race tracks become all the more powerful.
As for Kintigh's proposal to limit terms of legislators, Democrats killed it in its first committee hearing.
Voters ended Kintigh's legislative career soon after, as he lost a Republican primary.
Critics of Kintigh, and he had a few, wondered how he liked his voter-imposed term limit.
Kintigh has rebounded to become the two-term mayor of Roswell, demonstrating that even politicians who favor term limits will keep running for public office.
The worst part of term limits is they do not distinguish between good and bad legislators. The best of the lot are eliminated right along with the do-nothings and self-interested sorts.
Salazar seldom talked about his longevity. He just kept running, and voters kept electing him. Winning could take its toll, though.
Salazar prevailed in a vicious reelection campaign in 2014. His opponent in the Democratic primary, Bengie Regensberg of Cleveland in Mora County, went negative by focusing on Salazar's age. He was 85 at the time.
"Normally age is not a factor in a campaign," Regensberg said. "With this older gentleman it is. My opponent falls asleep in the sessions."
Salazar wouldn't mention Regensberg by name in responding. Salazar said he had a clear mind, all his teeth and the strength to run 2 miles each morning.
In assessing himself as a legislator, Salazar conceded one point.
"I've kind of slowed down the last few years," he told me.
Voters returned Salazar to office in that election and one more before he retired from office.
Voters in Salazar's House District 40 wanted him, and they had their way.
In turn, voters can impose their will over a longtime state lawmaker in any election.
This year, Democratic voters in Northern New Mexico threw out state Sen. Richard Martinez after 20 years in office. Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, ran a petulant primary campaign after being convicted of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Liberal groups this year targeted five other conservative Democratic state senators. Four of them lost in primary elections.
The way this is going, there might never be another New Mexico legislator who matches Salazar for longevity. His career boggles the brain.
Salazar won a seat in the House the night President Richard Nixon was reelected in a landslide.
Did Salazar stay too long? Maybe, but that's on the voters. They had the last word.
