As the Santa Fe City Council prepared to adopt a more than $400 million budget for the coming fiscal year, finance officials indicated Wednesday they would not meet the city’s June 30 target date to submit a late audit to the state.

Finance Director Emily Oster told councilors her staff was on track to finalize an audit for fiscal year 2021 by June 30 — more than 18 months after the deadline for submission to the State Auditor’s Office. She also is optimistic, she said, the city would submit its fiscal year 2023 financial report by Dec. 15, when it’s due.

She was uncertain when the city would complete its audit for fiscal year 2022, which was due in December 2022.

