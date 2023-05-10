As the Santa Fe City Council prepared to adopt a more than $400 million budget for the coming fiscal year, finance officials indicated Wednesday they would not meet the city’s June 30 target date to submit a late audit to the state.
Finance Director Emily Oster told councilors her staff was on track to finalize an audit for fiscal year 2021 by June 30 — more than 18 months after the deadline for submission to the State Auditor’s Office. She also is optimistic, she said, the city would submit its fiscal year 2023 financial report by Dec. 15, when it’s due.
She was uncertain when the city would complete its audit for fiscal year 2022, which was due in December 2022.
She did not “have a more specific timeline” for the financial report, she said.
The missing audits have compromised the city’s eligibility to receive some state money. Millions of dollars in legislative funds destined for capital projects in Santa Fe remain withheld by the state Department of Finance and Administration until the audits are handed to the state auditor.
The city’s favorable bond rating from S&P Global Ratings also could be at risk of being withdrawn by the credit rating agency due to the missing audit for fiscal year 2021.
Oster said Wednesday she has been in contact with S&P Global Ratings and she was “encouraged” it will perform a rating review with the city’s unaudited financial records.
City Councilor Michael Garcia expressed concern that if work on last year’s audit continues into the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, it could cause the current year’s audit to be late as well.
The city’s struggle to complete its late audits comes after years of missed deadlines for submitting the required reports to the state.
Late Wednesday, the council unanimously approved a $403 million budget for fiscal year 2023, a spending increase of about $20 million, some of which includes staff raises and investments in a long-awaited new teen center.
Workers making under $100,000 a year will see pay hikes of 3%, while those making more will receive a 1% increase.
The budget is likely to see changes.
Councilor Chris Rivera said he intends to introduce an amendment to allocations of retention funding for police officers and firefighters.
Rivera, a former firefighter, said provision allocating $703,000 in retention funding for the coming fiscal year should be changed to ensure 70% goes to firefighters and 30% to police, given the council approved additional retention funding for police Wednesday that amounted to more than $200,000. The retention fund in the new budget is currently set to give 45% to firefighters and 55% to police.
Councilors agreed to revisit the fund, possibly with an amendment, in the coming months.
Mayor Alan Webber introduced the budget proposal in March. The council’s Finance Committee then met with city department heads for three weeks of budget hearings to gather input from city staff, community stakeholders and members of the public.
The committee approved three amendments to the budget, adding staff to the fire department and allocating $100,000 to continue a community engagement process called CHART to address controversial public art and monuments, as well as cultural and historical aspects of the city.