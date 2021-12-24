A "potent and fast-moving" storm system is blowing across New Mexico today, according to the Albuquerque National Weather Service — but only high mountain elevations are set to see significant snowfall.
While rain has continued in Santa Fe this afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Anderson said, precipitation in the city likely will dry up between 5 and 7 p.m., before temperatures drop low enough for snow.
Albuquerque meteorologist Randall Hergert said this morning in a briefing the storm might cause disruptions for last-minute holiday travelers. The strongest winds are set to blow across Eastern New Mexico, while the northern region might see some snowfall above 9,000 feet.
Hergert said extra caution will be needed along north-south highways such as Interstate 25 and U.S. 285, as well as along U.S. 64 between Taos and Dulce, as well as between Tres Piedras and Tierra Amarilla.
Light snow fell this morning near the Sangre de Cristo mountains — where winds could reach more than 60 miles per hour today, according to the briefing.
Anderson said this afternoon it's likely some snowflakes will hit the Santa Fe Ski Basin area, but the city proper likely won't catch any significant snowfall.
The highest wind speed as of this afternoon at the Santa Fe Regional Airport clocked in at 30 miles per hour, Anderson said.
If precipitation does continue, the area might see a light snow/rain mix this evening.
