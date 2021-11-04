Knathen Caise Savage practices his ninja skills while slacklining on Nov. 4, 2021 at Calle Lorca Southridge Park in Santa Fe. "One of the hardest parts is to keep from panicking," says Savage "You have to understand how the line moves and move with it."

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.