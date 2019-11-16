No short-term fix for challenges in California pot market

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, Lori Ajax, head of California's Bureau of Cannabis Control, addresses an industry group meeting in Long Beach, Calif. California’s struggling marijuana market can expect to see a period of continued strain and turbulence for at least a couple of years, as it deals with sustained competition from illegal sales, industry layoffs and fallout from a national vaping crisis, Ajax, the state's top cannabis regulator, said Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)