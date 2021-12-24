Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque predict nary a snowflake in Santa Fe until Sunday.
As of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, forecasts showed Christmas Day was likely to stay partly sunny and in the 40s. A slight chance of rain is possible after 11 p.m.
Sunday might bring rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., according to the forecast.
The National Weather Service predicts a higher chance of snow showers Monday and Tuesday nights, along with Wednesday during the day.
In an early morning Christmas Eve weather briefing, meteorologist Randall Hergert said Sunday is likely to see more windy, stormy conditions with less precipitation. More high winds are predicted Tuesday and Wednesday.
