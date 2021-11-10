The son of a 102-year-old World War II veteran who had been traveling the country to meet every governor to draw attention to living veterans of that war has put the tour on hold.
Paul Walton, 66, had planned to keep his late father's legacy going by visiting the 10 remaining states his dad, Sidney Walton, had not completed before his death in October.
Paul Walton was scheduled to come to Santa Fe on Thursday as part of that tour. His sister, Judy Walton, wrote in an email Wednesday, "Due to health issues, Paul Walton has unfortunately had to cancel tomorrow's events in Albuquerque … and the No Regrets Memorial Tour will be taking an indefinite hiatus."
Paul Walton told The New Mexican on Tuesday that he hoped to meet with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday, then continue to the other nine states, including Colorado.
World War II veterans are dying at a rate of 234 a day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which estimated less than one-quarter of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still living. There are just over 2,300 living World War II veterans in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Correction: 500,00 of the 16 million WWII veterans are still alive today.
The correct percentage of this that served that are still alive is approximately 3% and not 25 % as stated in the article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.