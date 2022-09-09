The steps and surrounding area where Santa Fe's historic Cross of the Martyrs resides suffered from graffiti and vandalism sometime late Thursday night or  early Friday morning.

"No pride in genocide," which was one of the phrases painted at the Cross of the Martyrs, was also painted in large print onto a wall near the corner of Don Gaspar Avenue and San Francisco Street, where it was still visible as of Friday afternoon.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in an email his department does not have much information regarding the vandalism, since there was no video trailer present in the area. He added the video trailer had issues with the generator at the time. 

