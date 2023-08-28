Three passengers were inside a small private plane that crashed while landing Sunday at Santa Fe Regional Airport, a city fire official said, but no one was injured. 

"A small, twin-engine Cessna came down a little too hard," said Freddie Martinez, assistant chief of the Santa Fe Fire Department. "Upon arrival, we were able to see that the landing gear had buckled."

Flights out of the airport were canceled Sunday after the crash, some residents told The New Mexican, but airport Manager James Harris did not immediately respond to questions about whether the incident affected flights.

