Three passengers were riding in a small, private plane that crashed while landing Sunday at the Santa Fe Regional Airport, a city fire official said, but none was injured.
"A small, twin-engine Cessna came down a little too hard," said Freddie Martinez, assistant chief of the Santa Fe Fire Department. "Upon arrival, we were able to see that the landing gear had buckled."
Flights out of the airport were canceled Sunday after the crash, some residents told The New Mexican, but airport Manager James Harris did not immediately respond to questions about whether the incident affected flights.
The passengers of the Cessna were taken to the nearby jet center, where they were monitored and checked by medical staff, Martinez added, and no injuries were found.
The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, Martinez said.
The agency has not yet filed a preliminary report of the crash, which comes more than a month after another Cessna crashed just after takeoff from the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
Randolph Sherman, 72, a Los Angeles plastic surgeon who had been flying for decades, died just after 9 a.m. July 18 when his plane crashed into a modular home south of Santa Fe.
An undated, preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot told an air traffic controller he had an engine failure. The controller cleared the pilot to land on a runway, and the pilot said he first needed to gain altitude.
He then confirmed he had just one engine operating on his twin-engine plane, says the investigation report posted on the agency's website.
"Multiple witnesses reported seeing the airplane maneuvering at a low altitude," the report says. "One witness reported that he was at the main gate of a National Guard Armory when he saw the airplane flying directly toward the headquarters building. The airplane then turned to the left and descended wings level until it traveled behind a solar panel array."
Another witness said he saw the airplane "strike the south end of a home before it came to rest on the east side of the home."
A fire after the crash "consumed most of the wreckage," the report says, adding, "The wreckage was recovered to a secure facility for further examination."