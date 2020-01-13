No one was injured in a small fire that ignited Monday evening at a homeless encampment in an arroyo tunnel under the busy intersection of West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive, near a Burger King restaurant.
"It was mitigated pretty quickly," Santa Fe Fire Department Battalion Chief Freddie Martinez said. Two city firetrucks responded to the blaze, which started just before 8 p.m., he said.
No one sustained injuries, he added.
Martinez said the blaze began when a campfire had spread to a sleeping bag and other belongings in the homeless camp. The fire was contained to the tunnel and did not spread into the arroyo or surrounding brush.
