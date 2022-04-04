Santa Fe police are investigating a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex Sunday in which several housing units were struck with gunfire, Police Chief Paul Joye said Monday.
Officers responded to reports a vehicle drove up to the Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and someone in the car started shooting at the homes, Joye said.
No one was injured.
Joye said police were still gathering available video of the incident and did not yet have descriptions of the vehicle or suspects.
Las Palomas Apartments and the complex’s parent company, Monarch Properties, could not be reached for comment.
