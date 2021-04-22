A small recreational plane was forced to crash-land Thursday morning after its engine failed, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
A single-engine plane carrying two people crash-landed around 10 a.m. a half-mile south of Interstate 25 by Waldo Canyon Road.
Neither person was injured in the crash, but one sustained a minor laceration to their forehead, Hart said.
The plane's engine failure was caused by the loss of engine power, Hart said. Both the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and county fire department responded to the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation, Hart said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.