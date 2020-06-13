Santa Fe churchgoers will not be able to attend the annual novena of Masses honoring the Virgin Mary because of ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus.
And there will be no procession carrying the statue of Our Lady, according to La Cofradia de La Conquistadora, the organization charged with the statue's safekeeping.
But the Masses will be livestreamed on the cathedral's Facebook page at facebook.com/CathedralBasilicaOfStFrancisOfAssisi/ and later posted to its YouTube channel at bit.ly/3cUiFXn.
The first Mass is at 9 a.m. June 21, and subsequent Masses will begin each day at 6 a.m. from June 22-29.
This year's novena prayer will be for those affected by the pandemic and for the healing of the unrest in our world.
“We need Our Lady now more than ever,” Terry Garcia, the group's sacristana, said in a statement. “This is to be a time of healing.”
