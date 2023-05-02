DSC_0005.jpg

Santa Fe Studios is on hiatus from production as Hollywood writers announced a strike Monday, but several working in film around the city said a prolonged work stoppage into the summer could have effects on the state's burgeoning movie and television production industry.

 Courtesy image

It was business as usual at film studios and movie ranches around Santa Fe on the first day of a Hollywood writers strike that immediately shut down late-night TV shows.

“Everybody’s still working today. Here, as far as I know, nobody has been shut down," Santa Fe Film Commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said Tuesday.

"There is activity on all the ranches," she added. "If their productions are green-lit and ready to go, they can go. ... If they are happy with their scripts, they can proceed. While they are in production, they can’t make changes with their scripts.”

