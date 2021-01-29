Investigators were still working Friday to identify three people killed in a rollover crash north of Pojoaque at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 284/85. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said two men and a woman were ejected and killed.
"We have tentative identities however because the injuries sustained by the crash victims rendered those individuals unidentifiable by viewing we will need to await dental identification from the Office of the Medical Examiner which may take a period of time," Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, wrote in an email Friday.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the cause of the crash.
