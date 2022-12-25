Scott Ouderkirk was standing by on Canyon Road, halfway through the Farolito Walk on Christmas Eve, when a car crash on Interstate 25 jolted him out of the cold and into his SUV.

It’s a time when most people find themselves at home with family. But for Ouderkirk and others working the Santa Fe Fire Department’s B shift, the glow of farolitos and flashing emergency lights can often blend into one. It’s not the ideal way to spend a holiday, but it’s the way they’ve come to know.

The rest of the community can take a day or two off and get away from the pressures of the world. That’s not true for first responders, both those who worked Christmas Eve and those who took the baton on Christmas Day.

