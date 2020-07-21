This weekend will be a gloomy one for Mark Basham. He plans to do something he once couldn't have imagined.
What used to be a sleek and pristine median memorializing his late parents is now a sprawling, weedy mess.
Basham will remove the wooden sign saying he and his family had adopted the median at Cerrillos Road and Galisteo Street. He's turning management of the site over to the city, once the beneficiary of his generosity.
"It's with great thought and remorse and hurt that I'm pulling out," Basham said. "I turned a patch of dirt and tree stubs into a nice gateway."
He doesn't recognize his creation anymore.
The city enlarged the median while making street improvements and creating a crosswalk for safer pedestrian access to the nearby courthouse. In the process, the median grew from 2,000 square feet to about triple that size.
Basham had snuffed out weeds on the original median with a 3-inch-deep base of small stones. The gray, bluish and maroon rocks provided a backdrop for rust-colored boulders he installed to give the median pizzazz for rubbernecked motorists entering downtown.
He said he spent almost $20,000 to beautify the site and never regretted a penny of it.
But the city's expansion of the median didn't include the same care to block out weeds. They are everywhere now.
Basham hired two workers to pull the weeds but found the upkeep unrelenting. Ground added to the median by the city has no stout base of rock. The expansion only allowed weeds to sprout.
The city proposed that Basham, an attorney, tear up his old contract with the local government and sign a new one to care for the larger site. He declined.
What was a median has ballooned into a park, he said. It's too much for him to handle.
The Mayor's Office and the Parks and Recreation Department didn't respond to my messages seeking comment on Basham's decision to cede control of the median. The city manager's mailbox for voice messages was full.
Basham, who was the city attorney from 1996 to 2001, is more sad than angry over what's become of the median.
Each person he dealt with in various city agencies and the nonprofit Keep Santa Fe Beautiful couldn't have been nicer.
"The city employees have been good to me. I don't want to throw them under the bus," Basham said.
But as staffers from one office or another outlined the changes in the scope of the median, he knew maintaining it would be impossible for him.
"My reaction was, ‘Are you serious?’ I don't want to be dramatic about it, but I had tears in my eyes."
Basham, 60, is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of New Mexico School of Law. He said his parents, Judy and Austin Basham, gave him a good education, the ticket to success.
Mark Basham decided a way to show his appreciation was to adopt a median to honor them for their sacrifices and public service.
Judy Basham was state personnel director under Govs. Toney Anaya and Bruce King. She also worked for Bill Richardson when he was the congressman for Northern New Mexico, and for the late Ben Luján, longtime speaker of the state House of Representatives.
Austin Basham in 1969 was the head football coach at Santa Fe High School. He also was an elementary school principal and then director of the state Motor Vehicle Division.
The median honoring the Bashams used to be a source of pride for Mark Basham and the government. Mayor Alan Webber once sent Basham a congratulatory letter for beautifying the city.
That memory is now painful for Basham.
"I turned this into a nice area. It's heartbreaking," he said.
Medians in Santa Fe range from gorgeous to hideous. The better ones typically are cared for by a business, civic organization or family.
The worst of them are eyesores under control of the city. Many in that category dot Cerrillos Road. In any year before the coronavirus pandemic, Cerrillos was an entryway for tourists headed to the Plaza and museums.
Basham said the spot he chose to honor his parents didn't look like a median in the beginning. Transforming it gratified him.
"This wasn't haphazard. This was well thought out," he said.
In addition to removing the sign memorializing his parents, he said he's going to take home the large rocks he placed on the site.
With that, the area will be returned to its drab appearance of old.
And that old saying of no good deed goes unpunished will stick with Basham.
