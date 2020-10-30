The houses John Mulhouse photographs posses a vacant beauty.
People lived in those now-abandoned houses at one time. Those folks held tightly to dreams while they fought the elements and maybe each other in an effort to make a place called home.
Now the houses are empty, desolate, falling apart. It seems when the residents gave up on their dreams, they gave up on their homes too. Most of the towns these houses once stood in are empty too.
Ghost towns, they call them. But they don't have ghosts, just memories and stories — the type that fascinate Mulhouse. He sees them as representing a lost era in American history.
"When some of us look at a ghost town, the sense of aloneness and solitude can be very soothing," said Mulhouse, who spent nearly a decade visiting and photographing ghost towns for the book Abandoned New Mexico: Ghost Towns, Endangered Architecture and Hidden History, which Arcadia Publishing put out in August.
"There's definitely a bittersweetness to these places," he said. "You can't help but romanticize them. But it was a tough way of life. Being in a homesteader in [towns like] Pep or Causey or Yeso was a difficult life."
Pep — named because its founders hoped it would be a lively place — and Causey and Yeso are all in Mulhouse's book, as are some 40 other places considered ghost towns. Mulhouse cautions, however, that not all ghost towns are uninhabited. People — sometimes just a few, sometimes as many as a few hundred — still live in some of them.
"The true definition of ghost town is not a place with zero people," said Mulhouse. "That is very rare. You don’t often find a 100 percent ghost town. A ghost town is just a place with dramatically fewer people, and the reason the town exists is typically gone."
The majority are towns whose fates were tied to the railroad or a nearby mine or a reliable water source. But when the railroad passed them by, when the mines played out and when the water wells dried up, the towns slowly eroded, with many crumbling into nothing more than hard-to-find foundations and dust.
Take Center Point, for example, so named because it is smack dab in the center of the state. its reason for being seemed to be the school, which closed in the late 1940s. Mulhouse's own narrative of the town's story is enlivened by the personal account of a woman whose mother was a teacher at that school. The woman recalls living in Center Point as a child and dealing with leaky roofs — when it snowed, she and her siblings woke up with snow on their bed — and chopping wood to fuel the stove that warmed the schoolhouse.
There's the ranching town of Lucy, just east of Mountainair, which benefited from the railroad until the depot shut down, ranching got harder to sustain and folks who couldn't pay the rent left town in the dark of night. That in turn left landlords and local merchants with unpaid bills which added to their own financial plight. Mulhouse lays out three possible stories behind the naming of the town — all three involving a Lucy who had a tie to someone working for the railroad — before noting it was originally called Lucia. "It makes a person wonder who Lucia was," he writes.
And sometimes there's ghost towns that are creepy even without the presence of ghosts, as is the case with Cuervo, just off Interstate 40 between Albuquerque and Tucumcari. It was once a railroad town, and then relied on traffic on Route 66. Then both the railroad and Route 66 stopped coming through town.
Now it's a place Mulhouse describes as "like driving into the apocalypse, if the apocalypse had happened in 1920." It is one ghost town he does not recommend you visit based on his own feeling that he was being watched by some unseen presence and on stories he heard from others who wandered into the desolate place and found strange cars full of strange people following them about.
There are risks to visiting such towns, Mulhouse said, that go beyond encountering a ghost, a rattlesnake or a big hole that devours you when you inadvertently step into it.
"There is a chance you will step on a rusty nail or have a beam fall on your head, but the biggest risk is an unpleasant encounter with someone who still lives in one of these locations," he said.
He said being respectful about their right to privacy is key when visiting such towns. And it helps to have done your homework in advance. "Hopefully you can talk to them about the history of the place or say, 'This is the old Johnson place,' and engage in a conversation with them about the place," he said.
"In a worst case scenario you hop in the car and beat a hasty retreat."
The Minnesota-born Mulhouse initially became fascinated with photographing old and abandoned places when he stopped by a long-vacant wooden farmhouse in the area for a rest during bike rides in Athens, Ga. where he lived for some time.
One day he discovered the old house had been razed to the ground. "I quickly regretted not photographing it," he recalled. "It was a gem."
When he moved to Augusta, Ga., he became fascinated with empty old buildings, including some dating to before the Civil War. Feeling somewhat "beaten up" himself from different elements in his life, he identified with the buildings, once full of life and hope.
Over time, he photographed more and more of these places around the country. His blog, cityofdust.blogspot.com, pays homage to what he calls "the lost and wondrous wreckage of America."
New Mexico, where he lived for a time, seems open, warm and welcoming to Mulhouse, even in the harshest, most isolated portions of its deserts and mountains. He can summon up images from Sergio Leone spaghetti Westerns in some New Mexico ghost towns, places where one expects a Clint Eastwood-like hero to come riding into town on a mule, ready for action, he said.
But has he ever encountered a ghost in a ghost town?
"I personally have never experienced anything supernatural in any of them," he said. "I’ve had feelings of real contentment and peace and feelings of alarm and agitation or even, 'I don’t want to be here anymore, let’s get out of here.' But I have never encountered anything that I would say was at all unexplainable."
Still, he said, "Some feel a little spooky. You have no way to know what happened to some of these places and the people in them."
