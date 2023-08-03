The best question of the week comes from reader Doug Puryear. He wants to know why state government will pay a private company $391,650 to devise options for lawmakers to open district or regional offices.
“Can’t legislators just figure it out?” Puryear asked me.
I relayed his inquiry to Javier Martínez, speaker of the state House of Representatives.
“That is a good question. It’s something we discussed and considered doing on our own,” said Martínez, D-Albuquerque.
Actually, most Republican lawmakers opposed spending money to study field offices and other ways of modernizing the part-time, unpaid Legislature.
Democrats, who dominate the Senate and House of Representatives, decided they didn’t have the time or expertise to tackle the research. They regarded the paid staff of the Legislative Council Service as too busy with its regular workload to be saddled with another administrative task, Martínez said.
As those dominos fell awkwardly, the Council Service requested proposals from private companies interested in assessing the logistics and expenses of district or regional staff offices for the 112 state lawmakers.
Only one company responded, and it got the job. Called The Focus Group, it is headquartered in New Orleans but has an office in Albuquerque, said Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service.
In addition to base pay, The Focus Group will receive a perk. State taxpayers will cover the gross receipts tax for which the company is liable, according to the contract it signed with the state on Thursday.
The Focus Group expects to do its research virtually. “We do not anticipate on-site travel. Therefore, no costs are included for labor or expenses related to travel,” company executives stated in their proposal.
Oddly enough, Martínez told me vast differences between districts were a complication legislators saw in developing their own plan for field offices.
“I can get across my district in 10 minutes,” Martínez said of the compact urban area he represents. “[Rep.] Susan Herrera needs all day to go across hers.”
Each House district has about 26,000 residents. But the area represented by Herrera, D-Embudo, stretches across parts of Rio Arriba, Santa Fe, Sandoval and Taos counties.
In its pitch for the job, The Focus Group stated it would bill the state for four areas of research and planning:
u $112,500 to compare legislative staffing levels and models for New Mexico with other states.
u $77,000 to compare legislative staff policies with other states, as well as developing three staffing options for field offices.
u $154,250 to develop training and orientation recommendations.
u $47,900 to determine the feasibility of working from home in collaboration with the Council Service.
Veteran lawmakers of the Legislature’s Democratic caucuses and Burciaga’s crew could have devised just as good a strategy to weigh the practicality of field offices.
Republicans who dislike the idea would have had less to complain about if the project were tackled in-house instead of pursuing it at a cost of almost $400,000.
Listless, beaten-down Republicans considered arguing against a contract for The Focus Group. In the end, they didn’t bother.
“It sounds like this goose is cooked,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said in deciding not to debate the expenditure during a legislative hearing.
Studying the practicality of legislative field offices is just one piece of a broader initiative by Democrats to professionalize the legislative branch. All told, Democrats added $2.5 million to the state budget this year to delve into other ways of improving the Legislature.
Of the 50 states, New Mexico is the only one that does not pay its legislators a base salary. The state’s lawmakers receive a daily expense allowance when they’re in session or on official business.
I have always liked the idea of paying legislators a salary. The existing unpaid system stifles competition, keeping talent on the sidelines.
Retirees, public employees and wealthy people can afford to serve in the New Mexico Legislature. Countless bright, committed people, especially those under 40, usually cannot afford to run for a job that pays nothing.
Salaries for lawmakers are the part of the Democratic initiative for modernization that makes the most sense. A better pool of talent being paid to do an elective job would negate the need for bureaucrats in field offices.
The Focus Group’s written report on establishing and operating district or regional legislative offices is due Oct. 15. The company will be paid handsomely to gather information that legislators themselves could have obtained with a little legwork and a few days at a keyboard.
I predict the report will have a long shelf life. By that I mean it will rest in an office of the Capitol, collecting dust.