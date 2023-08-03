The best question of the week comes from reader Doug Puryear. He wants to know why state government will pay a private company $391,650 to devise options for lawmakers to open district or regional offices.

“Can’t legislators just figure it out?” Puryear asked me.

I relayed his inquiry to Javier Martínez, speaker of the state House of Representatives.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at

msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you