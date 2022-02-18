Recreation fees will be waived in Santa Fe National Forest on Monday, Presidents Day, and all offices in the forest will be closed, according to a news release.
Some recreation sites are closed for the winter, the release states. Three fee-free days remain this year: National Get Outdoors Day, which is June 11; National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24; and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
