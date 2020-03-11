Citing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the New Mexico Activities Association announced late Wednesday evening the rest of the state basketball tournament will be played without fans.
The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque and the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
After the first three cases of the virus in New Mexico were confirmed Wednesday morning, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency and advised state residents, especially those over 60 years old, to avoid large public gatherings. A fourth case was confirmed later in the day.
Still, around 10,000 fans attended quarterfinal games at The Pit, according to an estimate by NMAA Associate Director Dusty Young.
Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that attendance at championship events, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments and this weekend's track and field national championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center, will be played in front of essential staff and limited family attendance.
After Capital High defeated Albuquerque Eldorado 60-55 Wednesday afternoon, coach Ben Gomez lamented the possibility of playing in front of an empty stadium.
"It's a good thing this is a basketball game and not a public gathering," Gomez quipped. "The governor is trying to protect everyone in New Mexico. I can appreciate that, but it just wouldn't be the same without the fans. That's what makes March Madness March Madness."
A subscription to livestreams of all state tournament games, which feature teams and fan bases from all corners of the state, can be bought for $10.99 from NFHS Network.
