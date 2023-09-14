Long-suffering locales can’t avoid superstitions.
The north side of Chicago believed in a caprine hex — Curse of the Billy Goat. Boston endured the Curse of the Bambino.
New Mexico’s troubles are different from those of beleaguered baseball fans. This state can’t escape the Curse of the Second Term.
During the last 25 years, four of New Mexico’s governors have won two consecutive terms. All have suffered from self-inflicted wounds in the second term, regardless of party, gender or background.
The curse began with an unshakable, upset-minded newcomer. Republican businessman Gary Johnson had no political experience when he ran for governor in 1994.
Johnson won a tight primary election in which his main opponent was a former state representative named Dick Cheney. The general election proved to be easier for Johnson.
He ousted Democrat Bruce King, New Mexico’s longest-serving governor. King had three nonconsecutive four-year terms, winning gubernatorial races in 1970, 1978 and 1990.
After rising from obscurity to the fourth floor of the Capitol, Johnson wasn’t bound by convention.
Called “Governor No,” he vetoed 153 bills in 1999 and 134 in 2001, the long legislative sessions of Johnson’s second term.
Not all his vetoes made sense. In one instance, Johnson spiked a bill reducing income taxes because he said it didn’t cut deeply enough.
Extremism vaulted Johnson to the national spotlight. Featured on 60 Minutes, he said heroin should be legalized. Johnson retreated from his position one day after the interview aired, deciding only marijuana should be legal.
Many Republicans felt betrayed by Johnson’s positions on drugs. People of every political persuasion complained he’d lost interest in governing. Johnson late in his second term began splitting time between Santa Fe and Taos as he trained to climb Mount Everest.
He made the climb after he left office at the end of 2002. His popularity had plunged, helping Democrat Bill Richardson succeed him as governor.
A former congressman and ambassador to the United Nations, Richardson pushed through expensive, big-picture projects such as Spaceport America and the Rail Runner Express, a commuter train between Santa Fe and Belen.
Richardson seemed unstoppable when he won reelection in 2006 with 69% of the vote. But his second term was worse than Johnson’s.
Riding a crest at home, Richardson entered the race for president. Enemies said he wasn’t focused on a governor’s responsibilities. Richardson dropped out of the presidential competition after faring badly in the New Hampshire primary.
Soon after, he became entangled in a scandal over state investment contracts obtained by his political contributors. A federal grand jury began an investigation. The furor scotched Richardson’s plan to resign as governor to become President Barack Obama’s secretary of commerce.
Richardson left the governor’s office under a cloud. He never was charged with wrongdoing, but his troubled second term helped Republican Susana Martinez win election as governor.
The district attorney of Doña Ana County for 14 years, Martinez brought a top-down prosecutor’s style to an executive job requiring collaboration with legislators.
Johnson and Richardson had supported the state’s movie and television industry. Martinez attacked it, further depressing business during a recession.
On one of the state House of Representatives’ darkest days, a mix of Democrats and Republicans voted after the session deadline for a long, complicated bill Martinez coveted. Its main feature cut corporate taxes.
Martinez’s expert on finances miscalculated the amount of revenue that would be lost, but that error didn’t become apparent until after the bill became law.
Democrats nominated Gary King, Bruce King’s son, to run against Martinez in 2014. A weak candidate, King dragged down the Democratic ticket while losing to Martinez.
Her second term was disastrous. Martinez with slurred speech tried to ward off Santa Fe police officers from investigating complaints about a holiday party she’d thrown at a downtown hotel. The governor’s description of an innocent pizza party turned into a punchline ridiculing her.
Martinez’s feuds with Democratic legislators intensified. She refused to explain vetoes of 10 of their bills. Litigation followed, and all 10 measures became law.
In another blunder, Martinez dismantled the state’s system of behavioral health providers on specious claims they might have committed fraud. The state to this day suffers because of her decision.
Martinez ended her second term as one of the nation’s least popular governors, clearing a path for the rival party’s return to power.
New Mexico voters elected Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham as governor. She won by 14 percentage points. Races for open gubernatorial seats are seldom so lopsided.
Lujan Grisham heightened her popularity during her first term by persuading legislators to repeal a 1969 law that criminalized abortion.
Critics pounced on her for shuttering many businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. But good fortune followed Lujan Grisham. State revenues ballooned despite the pandemic.
It’s easier to govern with a fat bank account, but two-term governors can’t abide prosperity. Lujan Grisham last week alienated many in her own party by issuing an emergency health order banning guns in Albuquerque and the rest of Bernalillo County for 30 days.
She lost the first round in federal court. Her smartest move would be to withdraw a gun prohibition that defies state laws.
Like the last three governors who preceded her, Lujan Grisham can be hardheaded. She claims she’s obligated to do something, anything at all, to reduce gun violence.
That sort of thinking is a start toward another accursed second term.