Depending on who’s talking, New Mexico is either a bastion of political innocence or a hotbed of corruption.
The case for purity comes from lame-duck Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty. She plans to join four other commissioners Tuesday in voting to fill a vacancy in the state Senate.
A couple of colleagues have accused Pyskoty of rushing the matter so she can help deliver the Senate appointment to state Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque.
Maestas is married to lobbyist Vanessa Alarid, a powerhouse in state and Albuquerque politics. But Pyskoty said that’s irrelevant to her.
“I have no dog in this hunt when it comes to whoever the person is who’s appointed,” Pyskoty said during a commissioners’ meeting. “I’ve never done anything socially with Mr. Maestas or with his wife, who has been quite a topic of the emails that have been coming in. I have zero relationship with them.”
“Zero” is a definitive number. It doesn’t match what can be discovered about Pyskoty and Alarid.
State campaign records show that Alarid’s company made a $5,000 in-kind contribution to Pyskoty on June 2. That was five days before the Democratic primary in which Pyskoty lost her bid for reelection.
Pyskoty did not report the assistance she received from Alarid until July 7, according to state records. Carl Peterson, a resident of Bernalillo County, says Pyskoty violated state law by failing to make a prompt disclosure of the contribution. Peterson has filed a complaint against Pyskoty with the Secretary of State’s Office.
“Beginning the Thursday before a primary election — which would have been June 2 — candidates must report all contributions over $1,000 in a non-statewide race within 24 hours,” Peterson stated in his complaint.
In an interview, Peterson told me, “This doesn’t look proper under the law. All I’m asking for is an investigation.”
Pyskoty did not respond to messages seeking comment about the complaint or her contribution from Alarid.
Overall, state records say Alarid made $198,000 in political contributions in the last year. Seventeen companies or organizations hired Alarid during that stretch. They included car dealers, financial institutions and other businesses operating in Bernalillo County.
As a state representative, Maestas voted on bills Alarid was paid to support. He said abstaining would only encourage more companies to hire his wife, a claim Maestas made without winking.
Campaign finance records show Maestas and Alarid changed their home address in Albuquerque this year. They moved a few miles to a house in Senate District 26, which Maestas hopes to represent by receiving the commissioners’ appointment.
Going from the House of Representatives to the Senate means Maestas would run for office every four years instead of every two years. The Senate in many circles also is considered the more prestigious chamber.
Adriann Barboa, chairwoman of the Bernalillo County commissioners, wanted additional time before the group chose a senator. Barboa said proceeding deliberately would allow more people to apply. But a majority of the five-member panel, including Pyskoty, scheduled the vote for Tuesday.
Maestas in all likelihood will win with the help of Pyskoty. Her claim of having “zero relationship” with Maestas or Alarid is subject to challenge for, let’s say, 5,000 reasons.
In Republican-dominated Otero County, an appointed commissioner is on her way out.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham selected fellow Democrat Stephanie DuBois to fill a vacancy. DuBois replaced ousted commissioner Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump.
Griffin was convicted of trespassing during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. In a subsequent civil proceeding, state District Court Judge Francis Mathew of Santa Fe removed Griffin from office for his part in a siege against the government.
DuBois succeeded Griffin, but she lost last week’s general election. A Republican will take back the office in January.
Griffin wasn’t mollified. Enraged at the judge and the governor, Griffin berated DuBois during public commentary last week at a commission meeting.
“Looking up here at you, Stephanie, in this seat, is a total disgrace. And the reason why I say it’s a total disgrace is because you ran for office seven times in Otero County, trying to win the support of the people and trying to be a voice for the people of Otero County, and you lost all seven times,” Griffin said. “The governor appoints a loser into this seat.”
DuBois interjected, “But I’m not a criminal. You are.”
Mathew’s ruling bars Griffin from ever holding public office. Griffin has appealed to the state Supreme Court. He says he can’t get an even break in New Mexico, so he expects to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Mathew’s decision.
It seems the cowboy is on a long ride. That he chose to belittle 77-year-old DuBois was another side trip to nowhere.