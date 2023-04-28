Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies have recovered a weapon they believe a student brought to Turquoise Trail Charter School this week, leading to a shelter-in-place order followed by an early release.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a news release Friday a student involved in the incident provided information to the agency around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and showed investigators where the gun was hidden in the town of Bernalillo.
Sheriff’s investigators believe one Turquoise Trail middle school student displayed the weapon on school grounds and then handed it off to another student to get it off school property before law enforcement arrived, the new release said.
The firearm — which was loaded when investigators found it — has no manufacturer identification or serial number, but it is believed to be a 9mm handgun, according to the release.
No charges have been filed, and the investigation is continuing, Ríos said.
The incident began around 11 a.m. Wednesday, when administrators learned a student might have brought a gun to the school south of Santa Fe, which serves pre-kindergartners through eighth graders, Turquoise Trail Head Administrator Christopher Eide Azevedo saidearlier this week.
Students sheltered in place in the late morning and afternoon and were released to their parents around 2:30 p.m. No one was harmed, Azevedo said.