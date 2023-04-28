Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies have recovered a weapon they believe a student brought to Turquoise Trail Charter School this week, leading to a shelter-in-place order followed by an early release.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a news release Friday a student involved in the incident provided information to the agency around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and showed investigators where the gun was hidden in the town of Bernalillo.

Sheriff’s investigators believe one Turquoise Trail middle school student displayed the weapon on school grounds and then handed it off to another student to get it off school property before law enforcement arrived, the new release said.

