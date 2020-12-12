A fight broke out Saturday near the Roundhouse during a protest and New Mexico State Police said there were no arrests or citations.
"When officers arrived on scene, the incident was over," Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said in an email. "As officers investigated the incident, both parties involved were uncooperative."
A video obtained by The New Mexican shows eight people involved in the scuffle. One person had an American flag and another swung a Trump flag as a weapon. One man threw a megaphone.
In the video, two people were taken to the ground and punched and kicked in the head.
"I saw them holding an old man on the ground by his neck," said the person who recorded the video, who asked to remain anonymous.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
It’s time for this nonsense to stop. Trump lost. By 7 million votes. In 2016 he lost by 3 million votes (more, if you count the Jill Stein votes) This is a mass delusion.
Wow Dillon your stories seem amateur and not really presenting any information but to say "the people with the flags are bad guys".......but then again, we know how amateur the New Mexican is. It's like the high school paper nowadays.
People using flags as weapons are bad guys.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.