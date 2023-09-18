More than two weeks after vandals damaged a 138-year-old monument to 19th-century frontiersman and soldier Kit Carson on federal property in downtown Santa Fe, no suspects have been publicly identified or arrested.

No charges had been filed as of Monday in connection with the Aug. 31 toppling of part of the 20-foot obelisk, a spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico wrote in an email.

The Federal Protective Service, a law enforcement branch of the Department of Homeland Security that polices federal facilities, is leading the investigation. In response to questions about the ongoing probe, agency spokesman Jim Goodwin wrote in an email only that the incident is “still under investigation.”

