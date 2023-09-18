More than two weeks after vandals damaged a 138-year-old monument to 19th-century frontiersman and soldier Kit Carson on federal property in downtown Santa Fe, no suspects have been publicly identified or arrested.
No charges had been filed as of Monday in connection with the Aug. 31 toppling of part of the 20-foot obelisk, a spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico wrote in an email.
The Federal Protective Service, a law enforcement branch of the Department of Homeland Security that polices federal facilities, is leading the investigation. In response to questions about the ongoing probe, agency spokesman Jim Goodwin wrote in an email only that the incident is “still under investigation.”
Federal officials have been silent about the investigation since the incident occurred on a busy Thursday evening, when a crowd was gathered on the nearby Plaza for a pre-Fiesta de Santa Fe celebration.
Santa Fe police and federal law enforcement officials, as well as many onlookers, arrived at the scene in front of the U.S. District Courthouse, where a white GMC van abandoned by the vandals remained parked next to the damaged monument. The top of the obelisk lay on the ground near the truck.
A Santa Fe officer said the vandals had run away, leaving the vehicle behind.
A man who witnessed the destruction said he had parked his pickup to block the truck from fleeing when he realized the vandals were using it to pull down the obelisk.
The monument to Carson, a contentious man in part due to his role in the brutal Long Walk, when Navajos were forced to march some 300 miles from their homelands, had been partially encased in a wooden box since 2020. It had become a target for graffiti amid a local and national movement against public monuments to controversial figures and events. The protective box was damaged by the recent vandalism but was restored the following day.
The incident was reminiscent of the destruction in 2020 of the Plaza obelisk, known as the Soldiers’ Monument, during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally.
Former Santa Fe city councilor Ronald Trujillo, who had criticized the toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument, saw the commotion near the federal courthouse Aug. 31 while leaving a concert on the Plaza. He arrived to find the Carson obelisk damaged.
“I truly believe a better investigation is going to take place,” he said at the time, “and I hope when they do catch whoever did this that they prosecute them to the fullest extent.”
Trujillo decried a mediation process that allowed suspects accused of aiding in the destruction of the Soldiers’ Monument to avoid formal prosecution. He called the deal a “slap on the wrist.”
Under the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act, a person found guilty of vandalizing a monument or statue on federal property can face up to 10 years in prison.
Management of the historic courthouse property is the responsibility of the federal General Services Administration, which renovated the courthouse in 2002 and repaired cracks in the sandstone obelisk, according to a report from the agency.
Officials from the agency did not respond to messages seeking comment on potential plans for the site.
The Santa Fe monument to Carson is not the only one to be targeted in recent years. A statue in Carson’s likeness long stood atop a fountain in Denver called the Pioneer Monument but was removed by Denver officials in 2020 due to fears protesters would pull it down.