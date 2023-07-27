Daniel Lloyd Rael sees his work as “a real partnership” between him and the piece of wood he’s working with.
As he carves wood into bultos, santos and three-dimensional, scenic carvings, the master woodcarver from Taos notices the things about a chunk of cedar wood that make it special, altering his approach as the wood’s grain changes direction and making use of natural knots and abnormalities.
“You have to really pay attention to the wood and follow what it’s trying to tell you,” Rael said.
Though his work may be currently on display in the New Mexico Museum of Art’s With the Grain exhibition — alongside that of his in-laws, the famed Barela family carvers of Taos — Rael is looking forward to this weekend. After all, he’s prepared all year for the 71st annual Traditional Spanish Market, which will take place on the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday and Sunday.
“This is the premier exhibit for me,” Rael said of Spanish Market. “This is the big show.”
This year, the “big show” will take over Santa Fe Plaza with its usual mix of performances and shiny works of art but with a change in the market’s stewardship, shifting from longtime organizers the Spanish Colonial Arts Society to the Atrisco Heritage Foundation.
At the same time, the Contemporary Hispanic Market will brighten Lincoln Avenue between Palace Avenue and South Federal Place this weekend with more modern artistic stylings, including watercolors, photography and recycled art, said Contemporary Hispanic Market President Ramona Vigil-Eastwood.
Though the two markets operate on the same schedule, they’re separate entities, she said.
“I’m responsible for producing our show, and then their group is responsible for producing their show. ... We’re two different businesses, just joining forces the same weekend,” she said.
The primary difference between the two lies in the difference in their names: contemporary versus traditional.
The contemporary market offers a more modern spin on Hispanic art forms, Vigil-Eastwood said, from chainsaw carvings to birdhouses constructed from recycled materials to handmade knives.
Though the Traditional Spanish Market’s leadership may be changing, neither artists nor marketgoers should expect major changes in this year’s traditional market, said Peter Sanchez, CEO of the Atrisco Companies, the nonprofit arm of which is the Atrisco Heritage Foundation.
“We’ll take our time, be respectful, and learn first before we make big changes — or any changes,” Sanchez said in an interview.
The change in leadership, Sanchez said, has been “brewing” for some time, coming to a head in January 2023.
Essentially, Sanchez said, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society’s resources were strained running both the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art and the massive market. Sanchez framed the Atrisco Heritage Foundation’s role as an additional party, able to front the funding for tent rentals, security contractors, advertising and more to ensure the Spanish Market continues.
“On behalf of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, we are delighted that our paths crossed with the Atrisco Heritage Foundation. They are — in every sense — a perfect fit,” said Jennifer Berkley, executive director of the arts society.
“We wish them and all of the Spanish Market artists the very best this weekend,” she added.
Sanchez said the Atrisco Heritage Foundation’s origin as a 400-year-old Spanish land grant — as well as its success in supporting other cultural events, like Albuquerque’s Mariachi Spectacular — made it a good fit to maintain the Spanish Market. The educational and cultural value of maintaining a space for artisans to sell traditional works of Spanish colonial art aligns with the foundation’s history and mission, he added.
“The Spanish art form of New Mexico is very much tied to the people within our own tribe or clan. So we really see this as a culturally rich connection for us and an opportunity to preserve a part of our cultural history,” Sanchez said.
The foundation will start by simply observing the market, following up with changes, if needed, in the following years, Sanchez said.
This year’s Traditional Spanish Market is expected to feature 117 adult artists and 28 mentored youth artists, selling Spanish colonial wares like tinwork, pottery, ironwork, straw applique, woven goods and furniture. The Contemporary Hispanic Market expects to bring 126 artists downtown to sell their more modern wares.
Sunday’s Traditional Spanish Market will also feature a traditional Spanish Mass at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a procession and blessing of artwork to follow.
So far, Rael said, the shift in stewardship at the Traditional Spanish Market has been successful from his perspective. He said the Atrisco Heritage Foundation is doing “a great job” organizing the market, particularly in using advertising to draw new market visitors.
And Rael is excited to put his partnership with wood on display at this year’s Traditional Spanish Market.
“As an artist, I’m proud to be part of that,” he said. “This is the premiere art exhibit for Hispanic artists throughout the whole country. ... These are the some of the best of the best, and I think that’s what Spanish Market means to me.”