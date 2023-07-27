Daniel Lloyd Rael sees his work as “a real partnership” between him and the piece of wood he’s working with.

As he carves wood into bultos, santos and three-dimensional, scenic carvings, the master woodcarver from Taos notices the things about a chunk of cedar wood that make it special, altering his approach as the wood’s grain changes direction and making use of natural knots and abnormalities.

“You have to really pay attention to the wood and follow what it’s trying to tell you,” Rael said.

072723_GC_SpanishMarket02rgb.jpg

Santero Daniel Lloyd Rael brushes cedar oil over a relief wood carving called “Living Water,” which depicts the biblical story of Jesus asking the Samaritan woman for water, in the kitchen of his home in Taos on Thursday.
072723_LS_SpanishMarketSetUp_1_RGB.jpg

Isidro Quirós, with Albuquerque Tent, puts together a tent Thursday for Spanish Market. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
072723_GC_SpanishMarket04rgb.jpg

ABOVE: Santero Daniel Lloyd Rael inspects a piece of cedar at his home in Taos on Thursday. Rael has prepared all year for the 71st annual Traditional Spanish Market, which will take place on the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. RIGHT: Rael’s relief wood carving The Annunciation on the kitchen table of his home Thursday in Taos.

