A Cuyamungue woman who had a bone to pick with her neighbor said she took a whole skeleton instead.
Diana Hogrebe is accused of stealing an anatomical skeleton model from her neighbor’s property last week. She is facing one count of larceny, a fourth-degree felony, according to a statement of probable cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
A sheriff’s deputy armed with surveillance video questioned Hogrebe about the heist. Having no skeletons in her closet, she immediately admitted she had taken the set of replica bones, the deputy’s statement said, because she was offended by the way its hand was posed — with the middle finger pointed up.
Hogrebe, in a telephone interview Tuesday, said the incident was the culmination of a monthslong feud between her and neighbor Joseph Downs, who she said has hassled her family and other nearby residents.
“I just, you know, had it,” Hogrebe said. “It was like the last straw that broke the camel’s back, and I don’t know what to do.”
The skeleton appears to have gone missing.
While Hogrebe claimed Downs retrieved it from a red wagon where she stashed it after the theft, Downs told the deputy that wasn’t true and that he didn’t know where the skeleton was.
He could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the case.
According to the deputy’s statement of probable cause, the skeleton was a gift to Downs from a family member and was worth about $1,500.
Hogrebe took it in the early morning hours Feb. 27, the statement said. She told the deputy the finger pose had offended and upset her.
“It just put me to the boiling point,” she said in the interview Tuesday.
Downs, who has lived near her for less than a year, regularly harasses her, her 19-year-old daughter, her husband and other neighbors and family members who live in the area, Hogrebe said.
He sets off a propane cannon, typically used by farmers to scare birds from their fields, she said, and plays loud music at all hours.
The deputy’s statement said Downs had video showing Hogrebe entering his property and then walking back to her home with the white skeleton.
Hogrebe “stated she knew what she had done was wrong and admitted to having removed the skeleton,” the statement said.
