Tatum Barnaby, a phlebotomy technician at Vitalant blood bank, draws blood from Station 3 firefighter Nathan Baca on Friday at Santa Fe Place mall. The Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between the Santa Fe fire and police departments to encourage blood donation.
The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the goal of collecting 125 units of blood. The fire department has a tradition of winning the Battle of the Badges challenge and bragging rights for the year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.