Santa Fe Police say they have yet to make arrests in two high-profile acts of vandalism in June.
Capt. Anthony Tapia said investigations into the defacing of the obelisk in the Plaza and damage done to the India Palace restaurant June 22 remain ongoing, and though both incidents were reported to have happened during the same time period and in the same area "it looks like they are not linked."
Video footage from early that morning shows three unknown individuals arriving at the Plaza by bicycle and spray-painting the obelisk, a Civil War monument that used racist language to refer to Native Americans.
Later that afternoon, the owner of India Palace, Baljit Singh, discovered his popular business had been badly damaged, with racial slurs spray painted on the walls. An estimated $100,000 in damage was done.
Santa Fe police have labeled the Indian Palace incident a hate crime, which can lead to enhanced penalties when someone is charged with another felony.
While there are three suspects seen in surveillance footage from the obelisk vandalism, they "have not been identified at this point," Tapia said.
However, the department still has a lot of evidence coming in from the India Palace case, Tapia said, and police recently received some surveillance camera footage from a nearby business during the timeframe the incident is believed to have occurred.
"What everybody needs to remember in the day of COVID is we have a lot of places that aren't working at their businesses," Tapia said. "The delay for [the footage] is it was stored at an out-of-space facility."
Cameron Brown , a friend of the Singhs who has been speaking publicly on behalf of the family, said they had no comment about the incident because they have not received any updates about the investigation.
The FBI has offered some assistance in both cases, Tapia said.
Tapia said President Donald Trump's recent executive order for protecting monuments, memorials and statues "changed the game" when it came to the obelisk investigation.
The order, which Trump issued on June 26, instructs federal authorities to prosecute people for damaging federal monuments and statues.
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher did not respond to questions on whether the FBI would take over the obelisk vandalism investigation or if the agency would pursue prosecuting anyone with a crime for damaging the monument under the guidance of the president's executive order.
Federal prosecutors have charged four men for defacing a statue of President Andrew Jackson at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., in June. The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed the charges one day after Trump issued his executive order.
