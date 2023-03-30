I miss the days when government bigwigs didn’t claim to be “transparent,” a word so overworked it’s meaningless.

In an earlier era, a public employee’s suspension from office was handled more honestly than it is today. A mayor, a governor or the head of a public department would at least tell us if the employee was suspended with or without pay.

These days, government workers can use state law as a way to strangle that sort of essential information.

