Sherman Cayaditto, 21, said he lost his job wiring rebar in Phoenix at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and had to move back home to Torreon, a community 50 miles northwest of Albuquerque.
Starting Monday, Cayaditto plans to attend a free welding camp for unemployed workers, offered by Northern New Mexico College in Española.
“I was like, ‘How can I get my certification?’ Because I know welding pays good money,” he said.
The 12-week training program teaches basic welding techniques and offers job placement help to qualified applicants. It’s offered via a partnership between the college and the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions.
“The goal is to get dislocated individuals who have lost their jobs for no fault of their own and to get them back out in the workforce,” said Cecilia Romero, a continuing education coordinator at the college.
Romero and her team applied for grant money through the New Mexico Ready partnership with the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions and Higher Education Department. They received $79,000 in funding through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employers in New Mexico pay welders, cutters, solderers and brazers (a person who joins metal) some of the highest wages for the work in the nation — $53,000 to $71,000 annually. In 2020, the state had an estimated 1,900 to 5,000 employees working in the field.
Cayaditto said once certified he expected to earn $26 to $46 per hour, adding he would look for work in nearby Cuba and Bernalillo.
Northern will hold its in-person welding classes at night, three times a week over 12 weeks, for a total of 108 hours of instruction. Classes will be limited to 12 students in two separate groups, with one beginning Feb. 28 and one March 7.
“We are overwhelmed,” Romero said, adding they received about 30 applications.
The college used flyers, newspaper advertisements and social media to promote the program in the past month.
Dean Moya has been teaching welding classes at Northern for 16 years and will teach in the tuition-free welding camp.
“It’s open to everybody,” Moya said. “I teach the basics of every type of welding. It’s kind of like a crash course.”
He said classes start with safety training and, through a combination of instructional and hands-on learning, cover tungsten inert gas, metal inert gas and other welding methods.
In addition to welding techniques, Moya teaches students about the industry and where to look for work.
“We have been getting inquiries [for welders] from Los Alamos National Laboratory saying that they will come and interview our students,” he said.
Besides being unemployed, qualified students must be 18 or over and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“And they must be ready to go out to work as soon as this program is over,” Romero said.
Natasha Sanchez, 20, from the Santo Domingo Pueblo, said she heard about the program from the community’s education coordinator.
“I want to make a career out of it,” she said, adding of welders, “They’re always busy.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Now may be the time when people need to more fully understand on a gut level what's at stake here.
The movie "Threads" condensed to 5 minutes (hat tip to the late Ed Grothus): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIhrbL28Gww
Perhaps even harder to understand is the stepwise downward trajectory of an economy which has outstripped planetary limits, now run by very few, antidemocratic hands -- and those largely driven by narratives and structures which are sociopathic, providing an appalling sense of normality to the Unspeakable.
These are not free at all, thanks to the requirement of immediate employment. The article only hints at what that employment must be: working on nuclear weapons at LANL. The article is a disservice to readers, some of whom are going to be vulnerable to what is really going on here: a poverty draft into nuclear weapons service. The notion that giving one's labor in return for "free" training is a misuse of the word "free." It's not free. So what are the actual terms involved? Are there papers that must be signed and if so what do they say? This article is propaganda, and the "free" training is a subsidy from increasingly nominally civilian government to LANL, which obviously needs no subsidy. LANL is swimming in money. Or are there other welding jobs ready to go in northern New Mexico? Very few, I suspect. It is important to understand where the jobs these students must take are. By shedding no light on these important questions this article fails. A followup is urgently needed. Underlying this failure is a moral failure by the owner and managers of the New Mexican, to whom money, the golden idol in our society, is the same color everywhere. It isn't. Making weapons of the apocalypse, which threaten all of humanity and bring a horrible nihilism into our daily lives and culture, is not good work. It needs to be shunned by decent people. All across the country, the nuclear weapons business seeks to ensnare vulnerable people with shiny promises to ensure a new generation of nuclear cannon fodder, while the factories and laboratories are now running day and night. It's an ugly, ugly business and the New Mexican should be ashamed to promote it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.