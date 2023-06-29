Learned administrators of New Mexico State University don’t know much about the real world.
They could have — and should have — announced the $8 million settlement for two former men’s basketball players who said they were hazed and sexually assaulted by teammates.
Doing so would have been a baby step for the university in regaining credibility.
Instead, NMSU’s regents and interim chancellor remained tightlipped on the scandal’s latest chapter. The university and the players’ representatives agreed to say little until the state Risk Management Division posted details of the settlement on a government website.
With that decision, NMSU’s braintrust turned a one-day story into a series now in its third day.
That said, bad publicity is the least of NMSU’s problems. Negative stories are merely the product of the school’s poor leadership and bad judgment.
Mario Moccia, NMSU’s athletics director, hired Greg Heiar as head basketball coach. The ax fell on Heiar in February, justifiably so.
Moccia fared better. He not only survived the scandal but was rewarded in April with a lucrative five-year contract extension from the outgoing chancellor.
NMSU’s regents, supposed leaders of the venerable land grant institution, let it happen. They should have been at the forefront of a housecleaning, starting with the athletics director.
They stumbled again by treating the settlement with the two players as something to be dispatched from a faraway bureaucracy.
The regents owed it to alumni and the general public to outline why they settled the hazing case, as well as what they’re doing to make sure heinous conduct never again infects an intercollegiate sports team.
In short, the regents are part of the problem. This is not a surprise.
No qualifications exist for university regents in New Mexico. One must only be friendly with the governor to be handed a position of power in overseeing a university. Campaign donors often have the inside track on regent seats.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, and sitting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, each played a part in appointing NMSU’s five regents.
The only positive development regarding the settlement was the effectiveness of a 3-year-old state law in shining light on NMSU’s $8 million payout.
Senate Bill 64, approved unanimously by the Legislature and enacted by Lujan Grisham, requires public availability of state settlement agreements on “the date they are signed by all of the parties.”
Government agencies used to be able to seal settlement agreements for 180 days, a practice that encouraged deception as to when the clock started ticking. Delays and deceit were common in covering up the cost of government incompetence and negligence.
The new system is far more efficient.
Records from the Risk Management Division show the $4.125 million settlement for one former basketball player was completed June 22. The second player’s settlement, for $3.875 million, was signed the following day.
Risk Management released the records five and six days later, respectively. Rod Crawley, a spokesman for the agency, told me Risk Management expedited publication of settlements because of enormous public interest.
Financial agreements usually are uploaded to the state Sunshine Portal in the order they are turned over to the Risk Management Division, Crawley said. The agency changed its practice this time, moving the NMSU settlements to the top of the heap.
By letter of law, Risk Management must release the records. But NMSU executives could have gotten ahead of the story if they’d wanted to. Had they provided all the details first, they would have signaled a new day had dawned on a troubled campus.
For many years, state lawmakers ignored the difficulties the public had in obtaining settlement agreements such as the one between NMSU and the two players. The Legislature finally became angry enough to eliminate the 180-day waiting period for these public records.
It acted after learning former Gov. Martinez had authorized secretive settlements in which millions of dollars were paid out. Some of the cases involved sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints against onetime state Police Chief Pete Kassetas.
NMSU’s $8 million payout wasn’t revealed instantaneously, but at least the new law helped make it available in short order.
Maybe the Legislature’s next reform should be a proposed constitutional amendment to change the system in which no qualifications are necessary to be a university regent.
As it stands, regents don’t have to be accountable in times of crisis. That’s one reason hazing, not hoops, dominated headlines about NMSU.