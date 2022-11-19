111922_UNMshooting01rgb.jpg

A state police officer at the scene of a fatal shooting, where a 19-year-old male was shot and killed, on UNM’s campus that occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday. Saturday night’s much-anticipated men’s college basketball game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State has been postponed.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Saturday night’s much-anticipated men’s college basketball game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State has been postponed after an overnight shooting on UNM’s campus has left one person dead.

The Albuquerque Police Department were contacted about an incident that occurred in the early morning hours near a UNM residence hall. According to New Mexico State Police, there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male around 3 a.m., in which both men were shot. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 21-year-old was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is not known.

Police said the 19-year-old will be identified after next of kin have been notified. Sources have told The New Mexican that the 19-year-old was a UNM student but not a student athlete.

111922_UNMshooting03rgb.jpg

Police vehicles at the perimeter of the crime scene on UNM’s campus where a 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Saturday.

