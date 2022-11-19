A state police officer at the scene of a fatal shooting, where a 19-year-old male was shot and killed, on UNM’s campus that occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday. Saturday night’s much-anticipated men’s college basketball game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State has been postponed.
ALBUQUERQUE — Saturday night’s much-anticipated men’s college basketball game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State has been postponed after an overnight shooting on UNM’s campus has left one person dead.
The Albuquerque Police Department were contacted about an incident that occurred in the early morning hours near a UNM residence hall. According to New Mexico State Police, there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male around 3 a.m., in which both men were shot. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 21-year-old was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is not known.
Police said the 19-year-old will be identified after next of kin have been notified. Sources have told The New Mexican that the 19-year-old was a UNM student but not a student athlete.
A source told The New Mexican that the man hospitalized with a gunshot wound is an NMSU athlete. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the injured student is Aggies basketball player Mike Peake. He is being treated for what are being described as non-life threatening injuries.
State police said they stopped the bus carrying the NMSU team back to Las Cruces near the Fort Craig Rest Area, south of San Antonio on Interstate 25, earlier this afternoon “as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide” at UNM. The bus has since been released, police said.
The Lobos and Aggies were scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. in The Pit in a game that was expected to draw a near-capacity crowd.
“In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools,” UNM said in a prepared statement.
Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on refunds will be forthcoming, the school added.
“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy,” UNM said.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said neither he nor basketball coach Richard Pitino are planning to address the media today regarding rescheduling the game. An announcement could come as early as Sunday, however.
State police said the investigation is in the very preliminary stages, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.