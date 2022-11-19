ALBUQUERQUE — A shooting death on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday morning that involved a New Mexico State men’s basketball player forced the postponement of the much-anticipated Lobos-Aggies game Saturday night in The Pit.
The Albuquerque Police Department and UNM Police were contacted about an incident that occurred in the early morning hours near a UNM residence hall at 301 Girard. According to New Mexico State Police, there was an altercation between a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man around 3 a.m. in which both were shot.
The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 21-year-old, a member of New Mexico State’s basketball team, was taken to an area hospital. UNM President Garnett Stokes issued a statement Saturday evening saying the NMSU student-athlete was in stable condition.
“I know the delayed communication has left room for much speculation and concern, which has caused considerable anxiety among many of our residents,” Stokes said. “On behalf of the university, I regret that we could not be more expedient in our transparency as events unfolded and the investigation progressed.”
The shooting caps a busy week of violence on college campuses around the country, following the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students and the shooting death of three football players at the University of Virginia.
"We know that gun violence has become a national public health crisis," Stokes said. "Both UNM policies and New Mexico state law clearly prohibit the carrying of guns and other weapons on our campuses. I cannot emphasize strongly enough that anyone, aside from those with authorized exceptions, found to be carrying weapons on campus is subject to appropriate disciplinary and criminal action."
Police said the 19-year-old will be identified after next of kin have been notified. Sources have told The New Mexican the 19-year-old was a UNM student but not a student-athlete.
“In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools,” UNM said in a prepared statement.
Multiple media outlets are reporting the injured student is Aggies basketball player Mike Peake. His wounds were described as not life-threatening. It was not immediately clear what Peake’s role was in the shooting.
A much-traveled 6-foot-7 junior from Chicago, Peake was a starter in both of New Mexico State’s games to start the season. He averaged 9 points and 3.5 rebounds with four blocked shots and a steal in games against New Mexico Highlands and UTEP. He’s one of two regulars back from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, moving from a reserve role in former NMSU coach Chris Jans’ rotation to a starter under new coach Greg Heiar.
Peake appeared in 34 games for Jans last season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. He started his college career at the University of Georgia in 2019, transferred to Austin Peay the following year and wound up at New Mexico State prior to last season.
While a native of Chicago, Peake transferred to a school in Kansas City for the final three years of his prep career. At Georgia, he was teammates with Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Peake’s Twitter account is fairly benign, filled mostly with retweets and short comments on other postings. He did offer his thoughts on the recent death of former UNM center Gethro Muscadin, calling him a “great opponent.”
Saturday’s game was the first of two on the schedule between the in-state rivals. Early ticket sales had been going so well that UNM was anticipating a crowd of 15,000 or more, making it one of the highest-attended games in The Pit in years.
UNM issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying details about ticket refunds and a possible rescheduling of the game would come at a later time. UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez, who had traveled to Stillwater, Okla., to cheer on the school’s cross country teams at Saturday’s NCAA Championships, said those details could come out as early as Sunday.
NMSU’s men’s basketball team arrived in Albuquerque on Friday afternoon, and as news broke of the shooting Saturday morning, the Lobos were conducting a shoot-around practice in The Pit.
NMSU’s team bus was headed back to Las Cruces on Saturday afternoon when state police said they pulled it over near the Fort Craig Rest Area, south of the village of San Antonio on Interstate 25, “as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide” at UNM. The bus has since been released, police said.
Neither UNM coach Richard Pitino nor NMSU’s Heiar were available for comment.