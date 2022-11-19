111922_UNMshooting01rgb.jpg

A state police officer at the scene where a 19-year-old male was shot and killed on UNM’s campus around 3 a.m. Saturday. Sources say the 19-year-old was a UNM student but not a student-athlete.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — A shooting death on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday morning that involved a New Mexico State men’s basketball player forced the postponement of the much-anticipated Lobos-Aggies game Saturday night in The Pit.

The Albuquerque Police Department and UNM Police were contacted about an incident that occurred in the early morning hours near a UNM residence hall at 301 Girard. According to New Mexico State Police, there was an altercation between a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man around 3 a.m. in which both were shot. 

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 21-year-old, a member of New Mexico State’s basketball team, was taken to an area hospital. UNM President Garnett Stokes issued a statement Saturday evening saying the NMSU student-athlete was in stable condition.

111922_UNMshooting03rgb.jpg

Police vehicles at the perimeter of the crime scene on UNM’s campus where a 19-year-old was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Saturday.

