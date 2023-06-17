The powerful twisters Juie Shetye and Oana Vesa study at New Mexico State University are like no tornadoes you would ever spot on Earth.

Some of them are larger than Earth.

Shetye, an assistant astronomy professor at NMSU, and Vesa, a doctoral candidate, are researching the formation of solar tornadoes, also called chromospheric swirls, and their effects both in the sun’s atmosphere and on Earth.