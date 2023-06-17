The powerful twisters Juie Shetye and Oana Vesa study at New Mexico State University are like no tornadoes you would ever spot on Earth.
Some of them are larger than Earth.
Shetye, an assistant astronomy professor at NMSU, and Vesa, a doctoral candidate, are researching the formation of solar tornadoes, also called chromospheric swirls, and their effects both in the sun’s atmosphere and on Earth.
At any given moment, the surface of the sun can have more than 10,000 tornadoes as small as a city or as large as a planet, according to NASA. These tornadoes are faster and more powerful than Earth-based tornadoes, as the twister forms from a swirling pattern of plasma and a strong magnetic field, Vesa said.
Recent research by Shetye and Vesa — the first to observe a statistically significant number of solar tornadoes using advanced imaging technology — has opened new dimensions in the field. They presented their findings earlier this month in Albuquerque.
Vesa recorded 84 smaller-sized tornadoes using imaging technology from the Richard B. Dunn Solar Telescope in Sunspot, N.M., according to interviews with the researchers.
“In one data set alone, we found 40 over the duration of an hour,” Vesa said.
Previously, Shetye said, researchers had observed only 10 to 12 events, “so with that study, we also see a lot of new features that have never been reported before.”
Their study, Characterization of Chromospheric Swirls on the Quiet Sun, might help astronomers better understand the sun’s atmosphere.
Strangely, the surface of the sun, known as the photosphere, is around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, while its atmosphere is almost 300 times hotter, according to NASA.
The sun’s atmosphere is composed of the photosphere; the chromosphere, or middle layer; and the corona, or outermost layer.
“There’s this huge discrepancy, and so we don’t understand why the outer layers of the sun are so hot because one would think that as you go away from the surface of the sun, these layers would cool,” Vesa said. “… And then the temperature increases starting from the chromosphere to the corona.”
Solar tornadoes form in the chromosphere and swirl upward. This causes a transfer of mass and energy into the outer parts of the sun’s atmosphere, possibly accounting for why the surface is cooler, Vesa said.
In some instances, solar tornadoes can cause what’s called a prominence, a buildup of mass that extends in an arch shape beyond the sun’s surface.
Sometimes prominences burst, Vesa said, and magnetized particles are propelled into space.
“If you think of a rubber band, you can keep stretching and pulling it, but at some point, it snaps,” she said. “So as these tornadoes rotate, there’s just so much tension there that it causes the prominence to snap and a coronal mass ejection can be triggered.”
Similar to solar flares, coronal mass ejections can cause space weather events like geomagnetic storms that interfere with electronic devices dependent on satellite communications, including GPS systems and smartphones.
However, massive solar storms are rare, Shetye said.
Unlike storms on Earth that collide to form superstorms, Vesa discovered solar storms typically die upon contact with other storms.
Innovations that have led to the advanced imaging technology the researchers use have only been available in recent decades, but new developments and expanded use of the technology in different countries will allow scientists to gather more data leading to new discoveries, Shetye said.
Their research opens new areas of study where data is often sparse.
The branch of astronomy focusing on solar storms is relatively young, only gaining traction in the past decade as technology has made it possible, Shetye said.
“There’s just so much that we still don’t know,” Vesa said. “I know there’s a lot of scientists around the world trying to simulate these tornadoes to better understand them.”