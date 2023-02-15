New Mexico State University shared at least some of the details surrounding the dismissal of men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar during a Wednesday morning news conference in Las Cruces, with school Chancellor Dan Arvizu revealing the coach did not cooperate with two separate investigations into incidents that have made Aggies basketball a national story.

Heiar was terminated for cause on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous run that lasted less than a year. Allegations of hazing came on the heels of a deadly shooting and numerous student-athletes violating the school’s code of conduct, plus a dramatic dip in attendance and poor performance on the court.

“Our review indicates that this culture of bad behavior is contained in our men’s basketball program,” said Arvizu. “It is not elsewhere. I want to make that clear.”