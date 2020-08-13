New Mexico State University became the latest entry on a growing list of schools to call off fall sports in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — putting a halt to Aggies football, soccer, volleyball and cross country until further notice.
The school made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
It officially leaves the entire state without college sports at any level this fall. The University of New Mexico made its announcement earlier this week while the state’s three NCAA Division II schools did so in July. Northern New Mexico College, an NAIA school in Española, canceled all sports in June.
NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said he would entertain the idea of hosting an abbreviated spring schedule for all sports so long as it doesn’t affect the health and safety of his staff and student-athletes.
“The factors that went into this decision, there’s not one single factor but there was a lot of issues that we had to face,” Moccia said, referencing, among others, the lack of available dates for its football team and New Mexico’s government-mandated 14-day quarantine for people traveling from outside the state.
“It would be impossible to have a football season and adhere to that existing guideline from the state of New Mexico,” Moccia said.
New Mexico State's football team is one of just seven non-affiliated independents in the Football Bowl Subdivision. With nearly half of the country’s conferences either postponing their seasons or deciding not to play non-conference opponents, it left the Aggies with only five of their 12 games still available.
As of Thursday afternoon, 54 of the 130 teams in the FBS had shut down their programs, and 21 of the 34 conferences at all levels of the NCAA have canceled or restricted their schedules until the spring. That now includes the Western Athletic Conference, which is home to most NMSU athletic programs except football.
Moccia said the WAC’s decision on Wednesday to shutter its fall sports campaign was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” in trying to preserve any type of football season because it would be unfair to field a football team while the other fall programs were forced to sit.
Not to be overlooked were the guarantee games the Aggies had against football powers UCLA and Florida, both of which were canceled when the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference altered their seasons. The loss of each date cost NMSU approximately $2.7 million in revenue, not to mention the Sept. 19 home game against New Mexico in what would have been the largest home crowd of the season for the Aggies.
Football coach Doug Martin said it would be difficult to have a full spring season and then turn around to play another full season in the fall. Preferably, he said, he’d like to any kind of spring season be treated like an exhibition tour with a limited number of dates.
“Those games would need to be limited in my opinion,” Martin said. “I really like, kind of what Mario was talking about, a four-game schedule to treat this more like a glorified spring practice. More of an extensive spring practice would be really valuable for the players and for the fans, kind of generate some interest going into next fall. I just worry about the health of the players physically, not from COVID but just physically. Injuries and those type things. If you’re going to play up to eight games, 10 games in the spring and then turn right back around and play in the fall, football-wise you’re really starting to tax those young guys quite a bit.”
This is a developing story.
