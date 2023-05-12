Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico will be making concentrated efforts leading up to and through the Memorial Day holiday weekend to encourage seatbelt use and look for unrestrained drivers.  

The concentrated enforcement period will run concurrently with the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign, according to the annual campaign's website

According to a Friday news release from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the national seat belt use rate in 2022 was almost 92%. The release said the national campaign — and the state's seatbelt enforcement efforts — target the remaining 8%.

