Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico will be making concentrated efforts leading up to and through the Memorial Day holiday weekend to encourage seatbelt use and look for unrestrained drivers.
The concentrated enforcement period will run concurrently with the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign, according to the annual campaign's website.
According to a Friday news release from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the national seat belt use rate in 2022 was almost 92%. The release said the national campaign — and the state's seatbelt enforcement efforts — target the remaining 8%.
The concentrated enforcement period will be in effect from May 22 through June 4, according to the release. Memorial Day is May 29 this year.
New Mexico law requires seat belt use in both the front and back seats, and it is a "primary enforcement" state, meaning a police officer can stop a vehicle just because someone is not wearing a seat belt.
Seat belt use rates in New Mexico are broadly comparable to national rates; according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, seat belt use rates hovered between 90% and 93% from 2014-2019 and 2021, and were slightly higher than the national rates for every year in that period except 2021. (No data was available for 2020.) A 2022 survey conducted by the state found a seat belt use rate of a little less than 90%.