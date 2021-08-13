In recent years, New Mexico has led the nation in pedestrian fatalities, with rates that soar to more than twice the U.S. average. Scores of people are killed in the state each year, federal data shows.
Hundreds of others suffer life-altering injuries.
The Santa Fe area has seen its share of deadly pedestrian crashes.
Two people were killed on highways near the city in July. In March, 71-year-old Paul Ross was fatally struck while crossing St. Michael’s Drive. And just last week, a 14-year-old boy was severely injured by a car while crossing a roadway near his school.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation released a massive five-year plan this week to address the issue through a combination of better data, driver education and pedestrian safety campaigns, and new infrastructure designed to make communities more fit for walkers.
But, as the agency noted in its 93-page report, it has jurisdiction over only a fraction of the roads in New Mexico. Stemming pedestrian deaths will require buy-in from local governments and law enforcement agencies.
“We must take action, and the department is committed to making pedestrians safer in New Mexico,” Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a statement. “Comprehensive pedestrian safety isn’t just a governor’s priority, it isn’t just a NMDOT priority — it’s a country, state, county and city priority.”
Rosa Kozub, manager of the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, said in an interview it is designed to ensure projects and processes are focused on pedestrian safety, but it doesn’t recommend specific infrastructure improvements. There is currently no estimate for what it would cost to make state highways safer, she added.
Eventually, she said, the department hopes to use some federal funds set aside for safety planning to tackle improvements.
Kozub said no costs would be imposed on local governments.
According to the report, the biggest contributing factors to pedestrian crashes are pedestrian errors, impairment from alcohol or drugs, and driver inattention, according to information gathered from police reports.
The report cited other factors as well:
- Road designs that don’t provide safe routes for pedestrians.
- Vehicles traveling at high speeds.
- Low visibility of pedestrians.
- Lack of awareness of traffic laws among both drivers and pedestrians.
The Pedestrian Safety Action Plan creates a process to change that by studying the pedestrian counts on various roadways and pedestrian crashes, raising public awareness, building a framework of safety measures, and developing a tracking system to ensure the initiatives are effective.
“Everyone is a pedestrian at various points in our day,” Kozub said.
While many people walk by choice to shrink their carbon footprint or improve their health, she said, many walk out of sheer necessity.
“I think more often than not it’s because that’s their way to get around,” she said. “Perhaps they’re walking to transit. Perhaps they’re walking in general or perhaps they’re experiencing homelessness and are living there, essentially.”
Kozub said it’s tough to address all of the factors that contribute to pedestrian crashes from a transportation standpoint.
But the plan includes specific highway and traffic engineering changes:
- Installing more curb ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- Installing pedestrian signals at 10 sites on state roads.
- Installing so-called “leading pedestrian intervals” at 10 intersections. These are lights that give pedestrians a head start in a crosswalk before any vehicles have a green light.
The Department of Transportation studied 3,903 reported pedestrian crashes in the state from 2012-18. According to the report, 79 percent of them caused injuries and 12 percent, or 476 crashes, led to a death.
A huge majority of the crashes — 91 percent — occurred on urban streets, the report said. And while Albuquerque ranked No. 1 with 47 percent of the crashes, Santa Fe came in second. There were 225 pedestrian crashes in the city during the reporting period.
Erick Aune, the senior planner for the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization, said he was excited about the state’s plan to improve pedestrian safety. He served as a member of the steering committee that helped develop the plan over the last two years.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization includes the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County and Tesuque Pueblo.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said Friday the county is committed to improving pedestrian safety. “Safety is always going to be our goal,” she said. “That’s why we continue to work with local communities to keep pedestrians safe.”
Aune said the city of Santa Fe has several ongoing initiatives involving pedestrian safety: the Pedestrian Master Plan developed in 2014, the Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan updated in 2016 and the Pedestrian Facility Improvement Program developed in 2018.
These efforts have brought about changes in the city, such as the underpass below St. Michael’s Drive connecting pedestrians to the Rail Trail and more pedestrian and bike lanes on the north end of Guadalupe Street.
But, Aune said, there are always improvements to be made.
When it comes to incidents such as the crash that recently injured the 14-year-old student on Richards Avenue, Aune said he hopes to one day have a multiagency response to the site of such crashes to determine how infrastructure might have played a role.
“There’s a lot going on, but we can always do more,” he said.
