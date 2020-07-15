ALBUQUERQUE — There will be sports this season. At least for the moment.
The New Mexico Activities Association, which oversees athletics and activities for the state's high schools, released the schedule of sports seasons for the 2020-21 school year. All of the sports will have shortened seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NMAA tentatively set Sept. 14 as the start date for cross-country and fall golf.
It noted that schedule is subject to change depending on the pandemic, which already eliminated the spring sports season for the 2019-20 school year.
Each sport will get approximately two months to complete the season, from the first day of practice to its respective championship. Missing from the schedule are football and soccer, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered canceled for the fall. The NMAA said both sports will begin in mid- to late-February, concluding with the playoffs in April (soccer) and May (football).
Here are the list of sports and their start/end dates:
Cross-country — Start: Sept. 14; championships: Nov. 13-14
Golf (Fall/Spring) — Start: Sept. 14; championships: June 21-22
Volleyball — Start: Oct. 5; championships: Dec. 4-12
Basketball — Start: Jan. 4; championships: March 1-13
Swimming/Diving — Start: Jan. 4; championships: March 13 and 20
Spirit — Start: to be determined; championships: March 26-27
Soccer — Start: Feb. 15; championships: April 12-17
Football — Start: Feb. 22; championships: April 23-May 8
Wrestling — Start: April 5; championships: June 7-12
Baseball — Start: April 5; championships: June 21-26
Softball — Start: April 5; championships: June 21-26
Golf (Spring) — Start: April 5; championships: June 21-22
Tennis — Start: April 5; championships: June 14-19
Track and field — Start: April 5; championships: June 17-19 (Classes 1A-3A)and June 24-26 (Classes 4A and 5A)
