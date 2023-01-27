A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manager will head the Santa Fe National Forest as it seeks to restore the watersheds, woodlands and mountainous landscapes that sustained widespread damage from the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history.

Shaun Sanchez, a Northern New Mexico native, has been named the forest’s supervisor, filling the post six months after the former supervisor, Debbie Cress, took a temporary assignment in Washington, D.C., that turned into a permanent job.

Sanchez is Fish and Wildlife’s deputy chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System. He will begin his new job Feb. 6, overseeing 1.6 million forested acres across six counties in the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez mountain ranges, with an annual $18 million budget and about 200 employees.

