The state Attorney General's Office has sued a Colorado propane company accused of leaving hundreds of people in Northern New Mexico without access to safe heat as winter arrives.
The lawsuit against Bob’s LP Gas, filed late Wednesday, alleges the company is failing to refill leased propane tanks despite consumers paying on their contracts. The problem became acute in recent weeks as temperatures fell in far Northern New Mexico.
"Without propane in colder temperatures, these New Mexicans are forced to resort to burning wood for heat, using dangerous gas grills or electric space heaters for warmth," the AG's Office said in a news release.
The office also seeks an immediate injunction against the company to either force it to provide propane to its customers or allow another company to fill in temporarily.
Owner Robert Sivers did not return a message seeking comment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Another PR move by our AG. Meanwhile IPRA, OMA and the NM Rules Act, the central laws which guarantee public access to our government, go unremarked and unenforced, leaving our Democracy in shambles; and the Cannabis Act is being installed in ILLEGAL Rule Makings, well known to the AG.
Under Balderas, the Attorney General's office has been ruined, and needs to be rebuilt. His early move to declare all AG employees "at will" with many terminated without cause, was, 5 years later, overturned in court. During that time, displeasing Hector meant your job, and only "loyalists" were rewarded. The next AG must rebuild from the wreckage. The New Mexican, as usual, does not report on this.
How is the AG going to force them to hire workers that don't exist to get the job done. The market will solve this problem . If a company wants to expand their market they will fill the vacuum if they can find enough drivers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.