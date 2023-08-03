Nine New Mexico artists, including Judy Tuwaletstiwa of Galisteo, have been named recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts.
The awards, in their 49th year, honor artists and their work in the state. Two other recipients are from Northern New Mexico: Mark Ian Saxe of Dixon and Patricia Michaels of Taos.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lauded the awardees in a statement from the state Department of Cultural Affairs.
“This year’s recipients come from every corner of the state, showcasing the immense possibilities of the arts across New Mexico,” she said. “These artists are musicians, authors, sculptors and designers who push the boundaries of telling stories about the state and their lives through art. I am proud to recognize and show off such talent to the rest of the world.”
Recipients include:
Paula Castillo: A visual artist in Belen, Castillo is working on three monumental permanent public sculptures: Glyph, Equis and Trestle, for the Denver Art Museum campus.
J.C. Cervantes: An author in Las Cruces, Cervantes has published 10 books across multiple age categories and in more than a dozen countries. Her books have appeared on national lists, including the American Booksellers Association, Barnes and Noble’s Best Books and Apple Books of the Month.
Raven Chacon: A Navajo musician, composer and artist, Chacon is a composer, performer and installation artist who lives in Albuquerque. Chacon has appeared on more than 80 releases on various national and international labels. In 2022, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music for his composition Voiceless Mass.
Judy and Ray Dewey: The Deweys have been actively involved in the arts in the state since the early 1970s as art gallery founders and trustees of multiple boards. They are collectors, supporters and donors to arts organizations and publications. They live in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.
Jim Harris: A Hobbs resident, Harris’ honors as a contributor to the arts include awards from the New Mexico Association of Museums and the state Humanities Council. He spent 31 years teaching college literature and writing, and 21 years as a museum director. He has written more than 1,500 weekly newspaper columns on art and history.
Patricia Michaels: A world-renowned fashion and textile designer from Taos, Michaels studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has designed and created costumes for
opera and theater productions, custom resort uniforms and red-carpet gowns.
Mark Ian Saxe: A stone sculptor and Vietnam veteran, Saxe received his Master of Fine Arts while on the GI Bill and became an apprentice stonemason before moving to New Mexico to open his stone yard and start his long career as a sculptor.
Judy Tuwaletstiwa: She earned degrees in English literature from the University of California at Berkeley and Harvard University, and has used different media in her artistic expression. She is a visual artist, writer and teacher.
On Oct. 20, recipients will be recognized with an exhibition in the Governor’s Gallery at the state Capitol, with an opening reception at 2 p.m.
The awards ceremony will be held at the New Mexico Museum of Art in the St. Francis Auditorium from 5-7 p.m.
The ceremony celebrates both 2022 and 2023 recipients.