Nine people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday for treatment of injuries sustained in a multi-car crash on Opera Hill.
About 12 vehicles collided due to snow on the roadway along U.S. 84/285, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email.
Only minor injuries were reported, he added.
The crash resulted in traffic being diverted to Bishops Lodge Road while damaged vehicles were cleared from the roadway. The highway was reopened for travel around 3:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Hope everyone's alright!
Without reading anymore details, I can say with pretty good certainty that some of y'all were following WAY TOO CLOSE. Santa Fe has to be the US capital of tailgaters. You are not getting there any faster by riding my bumper, I am still in front of you. Think about it.
Mark, so many people always have negative comments about Santa Fe drivers, and while I don’t disagree that local drivers sometime make bad decisions, I’ve seen the same driver behaviors, and even worse, recently while driving in the Phoenix and Dallas metro areas. Oh yeah, let’s also remember that many drivers in Santa Fe are recent arrivals, or visitors, from other cities.
Just saying.
