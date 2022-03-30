Nine people were hospitalized Wednesday after 12 vehicles crashed on snowy U.S. Highway 84/285, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Only minor injuries were reported in the crash on Opera Hill, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email.
Traffic was diverted to Bishops Lodge Road while damaged vehicles were cleared from the road, which was reopened for travel about 3:20 p.m.
I’ve seen situations on a bright sunny day, clear roads, when there is suddenly a patch of ice that is barely visible. I know that people like to kibbitz, but until you know the situation, one shouldn’t criticize.
Too much aggressive driving. One would think we got enough snow in Northern New Mexico for drivers to know they have to slow down and keep a greater following distance when the roads are snowy or icy; Opera Hill is famous for that issue. I think we forget too soon, and then make the same dumb mistakes over and over again.
Hope everyone's alright!
Without reading anymore details, I can say with pretty good certainty that some of y'all were following WAY TOO CLOSE. Santa Fe has to be the US capital of tailgaters. You are not getting there any faster by riding my bumper, I am still in front of you. Think about it.
Mark, so many people always have negative comments about Santa Fe drivers, and while I don’t disagree that local drivers sometime make bad decisions, I’ve seen the same driver behaviors, and even worse, recently while driving in the Phoenix and Dallas metro areas. Oh yeah, let’s also remember that many drivers in Santa Fe are recent arrivals, or visitors, from other cities.
Just saying.
👍
As I sit here in the ER. Waiting for my significant other. Who was just involved in this horrific and traumatizing 12 car pile up. It was not following “ way to close” it was the environment from the rain that froze on the road. Which caused this pile up. And I guess that makes you the perfect driver. Well I hope nothing like happens to you and your family. This affects her, myself , her mom and especially her son. Yeah she is doing good but she did get injured. So next time you judge people look in your mirror and your family because you don’t know in the morning when you say bye for the day it might be the last time you see them. I thank God she is still with us . Santa Fe is not NOT the US capital of tailgaters. Your probably just another transplant to Santa Fe.
