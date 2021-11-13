After more than five decades of chasing the horizon as a miniature world passes below, pilot and Navy veteran Glen Nicolet is accustomed to focusing on the big picture.
Maj. Nicolet, 76, the deputy commander for seniors with the Civil Air Patrol's Santa Fe Composite Squadron, touches on history, philosophy and even physics when explaining why he still gets a thrill from taking to the sky — as well as from teaching cadets entering the world of aviation.
And while cockpit technology has evolved, "lift, drag, thrust and gravity are the four elements you work with in flying," he said. "That's really not changed, from the Wright Brothers airplane that they flew, the way birds flew back in dinosaur days to today."
Cadets who work with Nicolet get to learn from a safety expert — and Nicolet now has the plaque and medallion to prove it. He was given the Federal Aviation Administration's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Nov. 2 at the New Mexico Army National Guard facility at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. The award was presented by John DeWitt with the FAA's Albuquerque Flight Standards District Office.
Nicolet became the fourth Santa Fe pilot to receive the award, which recognizes 50-plus years of safe flying and has been bestowed nationwide since 2003. He said he didn't strive for the recognition, suggesting it was more a byproduct of his longevity and love of flying, which he described in poetic detail.
"Pilots get this feeling for the airplane where it's a part of you," said the former meteorologist and air traffic controller. "The wings are an extension of your shoulders. ... You can probably compare it to swimming in the water and floating. You can feel the movement. You feel that for hours on end when you're flying."
Nicolet also sees parallels with flight in driving, meditation, dancing and reading — with each flight over familiar terrain containing surprises, like the pages of an unfamiliar book.
Early in the pandemic, Civil Air Patrol pilots in New Mexico's squadrons collected and delivered test kits, then helped deliver vaccines to remote areas, Nicolet said. It took about an hour to fly from Albuquerque to Farmington, he said, while journeys from there to Las Cruces took about 90 minutes.
Pandemic missions are just the latest of numerous changes Nicolet has seen since he began flying in 1969. Technology is another; what he described as simple hand and foot controls have been replaced by automatic controls and computers "like an iPad screen in front of you."
Nicolet, who grew up in Chardon, Ohio, has been viewing New Mexico from above since moving to Cedar Crest in 1989, then retiring to Santa Fe in 2000. He joined the Civil Air Patrol in 2012.
"I find every flight interesting, whether it's flat or I'm going across Southern New Mexico and seeing White Sands," he said, adding the national park's features look from the air like puffy clouds laid out on the ground. He also enjoys flying over Native American lands "because they've been preserved the longest, hundreds if not thousands of years."
Nicolet said his work training cadets ages 12-18 has involved "teaching them respect and honor and such things."
The Santa Fe squadron’s public affairs officer, Maj. C. John Graham, said Nicolet is skilled at that task.
"He really cares about their development," Graham said. "Character development is one of the elements of [Civil Air Patrol]. It's really rewarding for him, and me too, to see [cadets] grow into being more mature and responsible adults, contributing to society."
Lt. Col. Angie Slingluff, Santa Fe squadron commander, called Nicolet "a very fine commander; a very personal person."
"He works very well with cadets," she said. "He's definitely kind and patient."
Former Santa Fe squadron cadet Dakota Cisneros said Nicolet's flight lessons helped him prepare for the terrestrial challenges of auto traffic in the metro Seattle area, where he moved after New Mexico.
Among the many other things Cisneros learned: When commercial pilots occasionally punctuate their addresses to passengers with "ahhhh" it's because they're hearing communication from elsewhere in their headsets. And airborne pilots are always monitoring traffic around them.
Fellow former cadet Forest Nelson, who now lives in Idaho, called Nicolet a fantastic pilot and instructor.
"He's just an interesting person to talk to in general," Nelson said. "In aviation, but in other pursuits of his. The way he describes stuff is very vivid and interesting."
Among Nicolet's other pursuits are Argentine tango and ballroom dancing.
"When dancing with a good partner, you feel like you're floating with the person," he said, adding that standing on the ground involves two dimensions, flying involves three and dancing falls somewhere in between.
Despite his fondness for being in motion, Nicolet has learned to stay still with minimal stress.
As an example, he recalled recently sitting in traffic in Albuquerque for three hours, knowing the whole time Santa Fe would have been a 15-minute flight home.
"You say it would have been nice to fly there and do this trip a lot quicker — but if you can accept what it is, it's not so frustrating," he said. "You have to have patience in life."
A key safety lesson Nicolet has learned as an aviator can figuratively apply to many scenarios.
"One of the big things you can do in flying, if you see dark clouds in front of you, turn around and go back where you came from," he said. "You know what's behind you. You don't know what's ahead, and if it doesn't look good, don't go there."
