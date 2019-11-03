He was called “Nick The Stick,” but to the people who knew legendary St. Michael’s basketball player Nick Pino, he was the “Gentle Giant.”
The 7-foot-1 Pino, a 1963 graduate of the school who held New Mexico’s single-season high-school scoring record for 50 years and went on to play at Kansas State University, died Sunday afternoon from an undisclosed illness on his 75th birthday.
Pino was a three-year varsity player at St. Michael’s and a part of the famous “Mighty Midgets” squad that featured no starter taller than 6 feet that ran and pressured opponents all the way to the Class 1A championship game in the 196-62 season. Pino, however, was not a key member of that team because his lack of quickness offset his size.
That changed for his senior year, as he became the first player in the state to surpass 1,000 points in a season and finished with 1,033 points. It remained the state record until 2013. The “Nick The Stick” moniker was affixed to him during his senior year because of his long, lanky frame.
While Pino’s size and skills on the hardwood brought him fame, his friends saw a kind person who was never cross with anyone he met.
“He was a gentle giant,” said Tommy Vigil, a 1963 St. Michael’s graduate and teammate of Pino’s. “He was one of those guys who wasn’t a bully or anything like that. He was very nice individual.”
Pino parlayed his basketball success into a scholarship to attend Kansas State after an intense recruiting period in which he visited more than 100 colleges trying to woo him to their campus. Pino was part of a team that won the Big 8 title in 1967-68 as a senior, and he averaged 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game that season.
A knee injury late in Pino’s senior season had a lingering impact, as it affected him when he tried out for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. He went into the insurance business, working in Kansas for a while before returning to Santa Fe.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
